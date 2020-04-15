Vatican Creates Commission on Coronavirus Response

A commission on coronavirus response has been set up by the Vatican at the request of Pope Francis, the department for promoting integral human development said Wednesday

The administration said in a press release that the body will comprise five working groups that will analyze the pandemic and its impact on the social, economic and cultural life, coordinate with and support local churches, and work with other countries and international organizations.

The pontiff asked the Roman Curia to set up the committee back in March to "express the Church's concern and love for humanity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic." It will be headed by Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana.