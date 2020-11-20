UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vatican Demands Explanations From Instagram Over Pope's 'Like' Of Brazilian Model Photo

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:32 PM

Vatican Demands Explanations From Instagram Over Pope's 'Like' of Brazilian Model Photo

The Holy See has requested explanations from Instagram after the official account of Pope Francis liked a photo of a scantily dressed Brazilian model, Natalia Garibotto, a Vatican spokesperson has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Holy See has requested explanations from Instagram after the official account of Pope Francis liked a photo of a scantily dressed Brazilian model, Natalia Garibotto, a Vatican spokesperson has said.

While it is not clear when exactly the "like" button was pressed, Garibotto's photo was "unliked" by the pope's verified account on November 14 after becoming the talk of the town in media the day before. Earlier this week, the Catholic news Agency said that the Vatican had launched an investigation into the parameters of use of the papal Instagram account.

"We can exclude that the 'like' came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations," a Vatican spokesperson told UK newspaper The Guardian.

Garibotto, in turn, was apparently pleased by the endorsement, tweeting "At least I'm going to heaven."

Pope Francis' social media accounts are managed by a team of several people and enjoy reasonable popularity across all platforms. His Instagram account, in particular, is followed by 7.4 million people while itself not following any other user. It is known that the pope almost never posts on social media on his own.

Related Topics

Social Media United Kingdom November Media All From Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

42 seconds ago

People joining PTI owing to its performance: Chair ..

44 seconds ago

COVID-19 awareness workshop held

45 seconds ago

Govt to engage stakeholders on proposed PTA with A ..

47 seconds ago

'Emotional distress': S. Korea court orders compen ..

49 seconds ago

Teacher held over thrashing student

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.