MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Holy See has requested explanations from Instagram after the official account of Pope Francis liked a photo of a scantily dressed Brazilian model, Natalia Garibotto, a Vatican spokesperson has said.

While it is not clear when exactly the "like" button was pressed, Garibotto's photo was "unliked" by the pope's verified account on November 14 after becoming the talk of the town in media the day before. Earlier this week, the Catholic news Agency said that the Vatican had launched an investigation into the parameters of use of the papal Instagram account.

"We can exclude that the 'like' came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations," a Vatican spokesperson told UK newspaper The Guardian.

Garibotto, in turn, was apparently pleased by the endorsement, tweeting "At least I'm going to heaven."

Pope Francis' social media accounts are managed by a team of several people and enjoy reasonable popularity across all platforms. His Instagram account, in particular, is followed by 7.4 million people while itself not following any other user. It is known that the pope almost never posts on social media on his own.