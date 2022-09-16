Senior Vatican diplomat Paul Gallagher will represent Pope Francis at the state funeral of UK Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, the head of the Holy See's press office said

"The Most Reverend Paul R.

Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, will represent Pope Francis at the Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September 2022," Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

UK royals and foreign dignitaries will pay tribute to the late monarch, who died on September 8 at the age of 96 after ruling the country for more than 70 years. The queen has been lying in state at Westminster Hall since Wednesday.