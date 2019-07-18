UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vatican Disavows Former Nuncio's Comments On Francisco Franco's Exhumation - Press Service

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:00 PM

Vatican Disavows Former Nuncio's Comments on Francisco Franco's Exhumation - Press Service

The Vatican was not interfering in Spain's affairs regarding plans to rebury the remains of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, and the declaration of Nuncio Renzo Fratini, who had expressed his disagreement with the exhumation, was considered to be his private opinion, Alessandro Gisotti, the acting director of the Holy See press office, said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The Vatican was not interfering in Spain's affairs regarding plans to rebury the remains of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, and the declaration of Nuncio Renzo Fratini, who had expressed his disagreement with the exhumation, was considered to be his private opinion, Alessandro Gisotti, the acting director of the Holy See press office, said on Thursday.

Prior to leaving his position as nuncio to Spain and Andorra, Renzo Fratini accused the Spanish authorities of attempting to "resurrect" Franco. He also declared that the decision was politically motivated. In response, Carmen Calvo, the acting deputy prime minister, accused Fratini of interfering in the country's affairs. The government of Spain issued a formal complaint.

"We stress that his [Fratini's] recent statements regarding the exhumation of Francisco Franco's remains have been made in his own name.

We also remind that the former apostolic nuncio to Spain has already refuted in the media the intention to opine on domestic politics," Gisotti said in his statement.

He assured that the Vatican respected Spain and its legal system.

In 2018, the new Socialist government announced its intention to rebury the remains of Franco. In August 2018, the government issued a Royal decree regarding changes to the so-called Historical Memory Law of 2007, according to which only those who died during the Spanish Civil War could buried at the Valley of the Fallen, which is Franco's burial place.

The exhumation, however, has not yet occurred, as the controversial issue made its way to the Spanish Supreme Court, which has not yet made its decision.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Died Andorra Spain August 2018 Dictator Media Government

Recent Stories

Putin, Macron Discuss Syrian Conflict, Ukrainian C ..

2 minutes ago

Labour Peers to Consider No-Confidence Vote Agains ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting held to review flood arrangements during M ..

2 minutes ago

US to Send 500 More Soldiers to Saudi Arabia Amid ..

2 minutes ago

14 proclaimed offenders arrested in Faisalabad

13 minutes ago

ICJ decision in Kulbushan case victory of justice: ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.