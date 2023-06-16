MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The visit of Pope Francis to Moscow is being discussed in the Vatican with a delegation of the Russian Orthodox Church, Leonid Sevastyanov, the leader of a Russian sect who communicates regularly with Pope Francis, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Pope's visit to Moscow is being discussed.

This will help prevent the ban of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church," Sevastyanov said.

The Pope welcomes the participation of African countries in the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia, prays for the success of the negotiations and considers it important to remind all parties that negotiations are the only opportunity to resolve the conflict, according to Sevastyanov.