Vatican Expresses 'shame, Remorse' Over Abuse After German Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 07:15 PM

The Vatican on Thursday repeated its "shame and remorse" for child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, after a new report accused former pope Benedict XVI of inaction in four cases in Munich

The Vatican on Thursday repeated its "shame and remorse" for child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, after a new report accused former pope Benedict XVI of inaction in four cases in Munich.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni emphasised that it must still examine the report, "the contents of which are not currently known", but reiterated the Vatican's "sense of shame and remorse for the abuse of minors committed by clerics."

