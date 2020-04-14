UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vatican Extends Measures Against COVID-19 Until May 3 - Holy See

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

Vatican Extends Measures Against COVID-19 Until May 3 - Holy See

The Vatican's measures against the spread of the coronavirus will remain in place until May 3, the Holy See's press office said on Tuesday

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Vatican's measures against the spread of the coronavirus will remain in place until May 3, the Holy See's press office said on Tuesday.

"The Holy See, following the communiquе of 3 April, extends all the measures taken to date to deal with the Covid-19 health emergency until 3 May inclusive," the press office said.

The Vatican imposed emergency measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 on March 10. In particular, the world-famous Vatican Museums, papal basilicas, archaeological sites and St. Peter's Basilica are closed for tourists.

The Vatican has so far confirmed eight cases of COVID-19. The Vatican and other European microstates, namely San Marino and Andorra, have the highest number of coronavirus cases per capita worldwide.

Related Topics

Andorra San Marino March April May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan again becomes part of Punjab cabinet

12 minutes ago

KP Govt surpasses 500 coronavirus testing capacity ..

24 seconds ago

Governor visits Thatta, Badin to review Ehsaas Kaf ..

26 seconds ago

Plan International Launches Appeal to Raise 100Mln ..

3 minutes ago

PM says lockdown for schools, public places to con ..

26 minutes ago

Coronavirus Can Be Transmitted Over 4 Meters - Rus ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.