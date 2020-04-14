Vatican Extends Measures Against COVID-19 Until May 3 - Holy See

The Vatican's measures against the spread of the coronavirus will remain in place until May 3, the Holy See's press office said on Tuesday

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Vatican's measures against the spread of the coronavirus will remain in place until May 3, the Holy See's press office said on Tuesday.

"The Holy See, following the communiquе of 3 April, extends all the measures taken to date to deal with the Covid-19 health emergency until 3 May inclusive," the press office said.

The Vatican imposed emergency measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 on March 10. In particular, the world-famous Vatican Museums, papal basilicas, archaeological sites and St. Peter's Basilica are closed for tourists.

The Vatican has so far confirmed eight cases of COVID-19. The Vatican and other European microstates, namely San Marino and Andorra, have the highest number of coronavirus cases per capita worldwide.