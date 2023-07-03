Vatican Has No Negotiation Plan on Ukraine Yet - Cardinal Zuppi

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy to Ukraine who visited Moscow this week, said on Sunday that the Vatican does not have a plan of its own to start negotiations to end the conflict.

"Under Pope Francis' leadership and with him in the coming days, we will reflect on what we have heard. For this reason, we do not yet have a project that can facilitate the beginning of negotiations. We are very interested in the humanitarian question and in protecting the lives of the innocent," Zuppi was quoted as saying by Italian newspaper il Resto del Carlino.

He added that there was no peace or mediation plan in place, but there was a great desire on the Vatican's part to stop violence and save human lives, starting with the youngest.

During his three-day visit to Moscow last week, Zuppi met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, and Russian Catholic clergy.

The papal envoy paid a visit to Kiev from June 5-6. The Holy See described the trip as "short but eventful." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Zuppi that Ukraine would not consider peace plans other than the one he outlined in November.