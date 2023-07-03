Open Menu

Vatican Has No Negotiation Plan On Ukraine Yet - Cardinal Zuppi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Vatican Has No Negotiation Plan on Ukraine Yet - Cardinal Zuppi

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy to Ukraine who visited Moscow this week, said on Sunday that the Vatican does not have a plan of its own to start negotiations to end the conflict.

"Under Pope Francis' leadership and with him in the coming days, we will reflect on what we have heard. For this reason, we do not yet have a project that can facilitate the beginning of negotiations. We are very interested in the humanitarian question and in protecting the lives of the innocent," Zuppi was quoted as saying by Italian newspaper il Resto del Carlino.

He added that there was no peace or mediation plan in place, but there was a great desire on the Vatican's part to stop violence and save human lives, starting with the youngest.

During his three-day visit to Moscow last week, Zuppi met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, and Russian Catholic clergy.

The papal envoy paid a visit to Kiev from June 5-6. The Holy See described the trip as "short but eventful." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Zuppi that Ukraine would not consider peace plans other than the one he outlined in November.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Kiev June November Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

2 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

5 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

5 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

6 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

6 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

8 hours ago
DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

8 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

8 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

15 hours ago

More Stories From World