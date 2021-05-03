UrduPoint.com
Vatican Museums Reopen For 3rd Time During COVID-19 Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Vatican Museums Reopen for 3rd Time During COVID-19 Pandemic

Vatican museums opened their doors to visitors on Monday for the third time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Sputnik correspondent reported from Italy

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Vatican museums opened their doors to visitors on Monday for the third time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Sputnik correspondent reported from Italy.

The city state's art collection, gardens and villas in the town of Castel Gandolfo have been closed to the public since the middle of March, when the country stepped up its restrictions against the disease.

Visitors are required to book tickets online as the Vatican's ticket offices have been unavailable since June last year, when the museums opened after the first wave.

Masks are said to be mandatory for all visitors, including outdoors. Visitors must also be mindful of the visiting time noted in their tickets due to people being let in every 30 minutes only.

If a visitor is late for more than half an hour, a ticket becomes invalid without a refund.

When entering a Vatican museum, each visitor is checked for high temperature, and if it is higher than 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit they can be refused entry.

This time, the museums' staff intends to monitor social distancing in the wake of criticism of dense crowds during the second opening this winter.

Those who do not comply with the rules will be removed from the museums.

The Vatican museums were originally closed down in March 2020, only to be reopened in June. They were once again closed in November during the second wave and reopened on February 1. The museums then closed again on March 15.

