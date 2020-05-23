Vatican Museums to Open June 1 After Months of Break Over COVID-19

Museums in the Vatican will resume their work starting from June 1 after an almost three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Vatican Museums' website

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Museums in the Vatican will resume their work starting from June 1 after an almost three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Vatican Museums' website.

Museums will work from 10:00 to 20:00 local time (from 08:00 to 18:00 GMT) from Monday to Thursday, and until 22:00 on Fridays and Saturdays.

"From this coming 1st June, the Vatican Museums will once again open their doors to the public, after the long months of health crisis due to the COVID-19 infection," the website's said.

The museums will follow social distancing and hygiene measures, including temperature measuring at the entrance, the mandatory wearing of protective masks during the entire stay in museums.

In addition, medical staff will be on duty in museums for possible assistance to visitors.

To visit museums, people will also have to buy tickets online strictly to observe the time interval indicated on the ticket. If people are late for more than 15 minutes, the entrance may be refused, and the money for the ticket will not be returned.

The museums closed on March 9 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus and had been since providing online tours for the website visitors.

Meanwhile, some museums across Italy resumed operations on May 18 on the International Museum Day with most national museums opening on June 2.