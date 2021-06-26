UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vatican Probing John Paul II Aide Over Abuse Cover-ups

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:27 PM

Vatican probing John Paul II aide over abuse cover-ups

The Vatican said Saturday it was investigating an influential aide to late pope John Paul II, Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, following allegations of abuse cover-ups

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The Vatican said Saturday it was investigating an influential aide to late pope John Paul II, Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, following allegations of abuse cover-ups.

Its embassy to Poland said the Holy See had sent Italian Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco to Poland from June 17 to 26 to look into the matter.

The visit's "goal was to verify reports, including those made public, of negligence on the part of Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz during his tenure as Krakow archbishop (2005-2016)," the Apostolic Nunciature, the official name for the embassy, said in a statement.

Dziwisz, now 82, worked alongside the Polish pontiff in the Vatican and later served as Archbishop of Krakow, before retiring in 2016.

"Bagnasco reviewed documents and held a series of meetings and will report back to the Holy See regarding the visit," the embassy added.

In November, Poland's bishops urged the Vatican to clarify Dziwisz's role, after a documentary broadcast by Polish network TVN24 raised questions about John Paul II's friend and secretary.

Then in March, a Polish state committee looking into paedophilia lodged a complaint with prosecutors alleging Dziwisz covered up clerical sex abuse in the southern diocese of Bielsko Biala and Zywiec.

The cardinal is also suspected of having hidden other cases of sexual abuse by clergy from the pope, including that of ex-US cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

The politically influential Catholic Church in devout Poland has recently been hit by a series of high profile cases of sexual abuse.

Since last year, the Vatican has sanctioned four Polish bishops for covering up paedophilia by members of the clergy.

It also sanctioned 97-year-old Polish cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, who has since died, after an unspecified probe that media reports said related to alleged sexual abuse.

Also last year, the Vatican announced the resignation of bishop Edward Janiak for cover-ups.

Slawoj Leszek Glodz, the archbishop of Gdansk known for his high-flying lifestyle and love of luxury, resigned last year following accusations that he had harassed priests and been silent on abuse claims.

On Monday, the Polish church is due to publish statistical data on sexual assaults against minors among the faithful.

Related Topics

Visit Died Theodore Gdansk Bishop Poland March June November 2016 Church Media From Love

Recent Stories

Mega projects to provide advanced facilities to pe ..

17 seconds ago

Police foil dacoity bid; two arrested

19 seconds ago

Thalassemia Research Institute to be set up in Pun ..

20 seconds ago

Wales v Denmark Euro 2020 starting line-ups

21 seconds ago

Geothermal project prompts Strasbourg earthquake

3 minutes ago

Drones hit near Iraq's Arbil

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.