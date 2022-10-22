UrduPoint.com

Vatican Renews 2018 Deal With China Allowing Beijing To Choose Bishops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Vatican renews 2018 deal with China allowing Beijing to choose bishops

The Vatican said Saturday it had renewed a secretive 2018 deal with Beijing allowing China to choose bishops on the mainland and then have Rome approve them

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Vatican said Saturday it had renewed a secretive 2018 deal with Beijing allowing China to choose bishops on the mainland and then have Rome approve them.

It said the deal had, as widely expected, been renewed for two years.

"After appropriate consultation and assessment, the Holy See and the People's Republic of China have agreed to extend for another two years the Provisional Agreement regarding the appointment of Bishops," read a statement from the Vatican press office.

The agreement, signed in September 2018, was previously extended in October 2020.

The accord is designed to bring closer together Catholics caught between the official state-backed church in China and an underground movement loyal to Rome and the pontiff as the church's supreme leader.

It also provides for greater cooperation between the Vatican and Beijing, while affording the pope the final say in the appointment of Chinese bishops.

Opponents of the deal, who have highlighted restrictions on religion in China, point to the fact that only six new bishops have been appointed since the deal was first struck.

Diplomatic sources say the renewal of the accord had been called into doubt by the arrest in early May in Hong Kong of 90-year-old Cardinal Joseph Zen, one of Asia's highest-ranking Catholic clerics.

Originally detained earlier this year under a national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong to quell dissent, he went on trial last month alongside five fellow democracy supporters over their role in running a fund to help defend people arrested in anti-government protests.

Zen was arrested for "colluding with foreign forces".

The Vatican said it intends to pursue what it termed "a respectful and constructive dialogue to further the mission of the Catholic Church and the good of the Chinese people".

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said there had been careful study of the accord, "taking into account the particular characteristics of Chinese history and society and developments... of the Church in China".

Philippines' Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle said "the intent of the Holy See is only to favour the choice of good Chinese Catholic bishops, who are worthy and suitable to serve their people.

"But favouring choices of worthy and suitable bishops is also in the interest of national governments and authorities, including Chinese ones." A rupture of relations in the 1950s split China's some 10 million Catholic faithful between the two camps.

Under the 2018 accord Pope Francis agreed to recognise the nomination of seven Chinese government-nominated bishops without his accord.

Believers in China have continued, however, to accuse Beijing of religious repression which they say has continued unabated since the accord with the regime of President Xi Jinping ramping up state surveillance while some churches have been destroyed and religious creches closed in recent years.

Related Topics

China Democracy Beijing Split Hong Kong Rome May September October 2018 2020 Church From Agreement Asia Million Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Proactive diplomacy, armed forces support helped e ..

Proactive diplomacy, armed forces support helped exit from FATF grey list: Qamar ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Finance Minister Mulls Freezing Defense Spendin ..

UK Finance Minister Mulls Freezing Defense Spending at 2% GDP Until 2027 - Repor ..

5 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan decision proved Im ..

Election Commission of Pakistan decision proved Imran's involvement in corrupt p ..

5 minutes ago
 Asad Mehmood meets former Prime Minister Nawaz Sha ..

Asad Mehmood meets former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

5 minutes ago
 LCCI holds seminar on ‘empowering women through ..

LCCI holds seminar on ‘empowering women through facilitation’

24 minutes ago
 Imran Khan declared as 'certified thief': Shehbaz ..

Imran Khan declared as 'certified thief': Shehbaz Sharif

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.