Vatican Reports Its First Coronavirus Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 06:56 PM

Vatican reports its first coronavirus case

The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case and took immediate steps to protect hundreds of priests and residents

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case and took immediate steps to protect hundreds of priests and residents.

A patient tested positive on Thursday for COVID-19 at the Vatican health clinic, the Holy See's spokesman Matteo Bruni told AFP without giving more detail.

The clinic inside the tiny city-state, which has some 450 residents, will be deep cleaned, though the emergency room will remain open, Bruni added.

The Vatican is entirely surrounded by Italy, which is battling the most deadly outbreak outside of China, 148 people have died in the past two weeks and over 3,800 people have been infected.

The Vatican clinic is used by priests, residents and employees -- including those now retired, as well as their relatives.

Bruni said the Vatican was getting in touch with all those who had passed through the clinic, as per protocol.

Most of the Vatican's employees live in the Lazio region, where 44 people have tested positive for the virus.

Pope Francis is suffered from a bad cold but reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.

The 83-year old has a personal doctor and does not visit the medical centre -- except for rare trips to greet staff.

