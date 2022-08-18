UrduPoint.com

Vatican Says No Evidence To Launch Probe Into Alleged Sexual Assault By Canadian Cardinal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 09:36 PM

The Vatican will not conduct its own investigation into the alleged sexual abuse by the Canadian Cardinal of Quebec Marc Ouellet for lack of evidence, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Thursday

"After the preliminary investigation entrusted by the pope to Father Jacques Servais, whose conclusion was that there are no elements to start a trial, and after other relevant consultations, Pope Francis states that there is not sufficient evidence to open a canon investigation for sexual assault by cardinal Ouellet," Bruni said, as quoted by Italian news agency ANSA.

On Wednesday, Ouellet, considered by many to be a potential successor to Pope Francis, was named in a sexual assault lawsuit as a suspected molester of an unnamed woman. The alleged abuses, in the form of non-consensual kisses, touches, and caresses, were carried out repeatedly between 2008-2010 when Ouellet was Archbishop of Quebec.

