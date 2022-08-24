NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) SULTAN, August 24 (Sputnik) - The Vatican will choose a place in Nur-Sultan where Pope Francis will stay during his visit to the seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan in September, Nazym Zhangazinova, an official representative of the congress, told Sputnik.

Pope Francis will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan from September 13-15, the press service of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in early August. During the visit, the pope will attend the congress and meet with the country's top leadership.

"The final decision on this issue (of accommodation) will be taken by the Vatican side. Kazakhstan has provided several options. Given security issues, it is not yet possible to talk about a specific place," Zhangazinova said, when asked about pope's stopping place.

The visit of the pontiff and other prominent spiritual leaders to attend the congress is expected to attract many guests and pilgrims from different regions of Kazakhstan and neighboring countries, Zhangazinova added.

"They will be accommodated in the existing hotel fund," she explained.

The seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is expected to focus on the role of religious heads in the spiritual and social development of mankind in the post-pandemic period. Over 100 delegates from 51 countries will take part in the forum.

Kazakhstan has so far held six congresses of leaders of world and traditional religions. The events took place in the country's capital in 2003, 2006, 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2018. The congresses were attended by leaders and prominent representatives of the clergy from islam, Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Shintoism, Taoism and other traditional religions. The seventh congress was initially scheduled for June 15-16, 2021, but was postponed to September 14-15, 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.