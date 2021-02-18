UrduPoint.com
Vatican To Discipline Those Refusing Vaccination Against COVID-19 - Decree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:25 PM

Vatican to Discipline Those Refusing Vaccination Against COVID-19 - Decree

The Vatican plans to take disciplinary measures, up to outright dismissal, against those among its personnel who refuse to receive a coronavirus vaccine, Giuseppe Bertello, President of the Governorate of the Vatican City State, has said in a special decree

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Vatican plans to take disciplinary measures, up to outright dismissal, against those among its personnel who refuse to receive a coronavirus vaccine, Giuseppe Bertello, President of the Governorate of the Vatican City State, has said in a special decree.

The Holy See began its vaccine rollout on January 13. On the next day, the Vatican announced that both Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had received their first shots.

The city-state's immunization campaign is being conducted on a voluntarily and free-of-charge basis. At the same time, Bertello's decree states a possibility of strict measures against those refusing inoculation.

For example, those, who will not get vaccinated due to health reasons will be transferred to other jobs along with demotion. Those who refuse to get vaccinated for other reasons will face even harsher responses, including termination of employment.

The decree also mandates strict adherence to the guidelines adopted to halt the spread of the disease, including social distancing, prohibition on gatherings, obligatory masks and quarantine when warranted. Violators will be fined 25 to 1,500 Euros ($30 to $1810).

