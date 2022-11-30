(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Juan Antonio Guerrero, prefect of the Vatican's secretariat for economic affairs, has resigned citing personal reasons, the press office of the Holy See reported on Wednesday

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Juan Antonio Guerrero, prefect of the Vatican's secretariat for economic affairs, has resigned citing personal reasons, the press office of the Holy See reported on Wednesday.

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of the influential dignitary and warmly thanked him for his selfless service.

"Guerrero managed to fix the economy well, it was hard and responsible work, which brought many results," the Holy See said.

Pope Francis appointed Guerrero to head one of the Holy See's key departments in November 2019. He succeeded Australian Cardinal George Pell as prefect, who had led the Vatican Dicastery since its founding in February 2014.

A Spanish financier, layman Maximino Caballero Ledo will take Guerrero's post on December 1.