MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Archbishop Mitja Leskovar, the Vatican's ambassador (Apostolic Nuncio) to Iraq, has tested positive for COVID-19, sources from the apostolic nunciature in Baghdad confirmed.

Leskovar, 51, is now in self-isolation but this will not affect the planned March trip of Pope Francis to Iraq. Other nunciature staff have also been subject to quarantine measures.

Pope Francis is set to visit Iraq on March 5-8. Leskovar was supposed to accompany him on the trip.

Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said in December that the March visit of Pope Francis to Iraq was meant to be a "message of peace." Bruni said the trip was initiated by the Iraqi authorities and the local Catholic Church, given the difficult situation emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.