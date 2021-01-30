UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vatican's Museums To Reopen For Visitors On February 1 After Coronavirus-Linked Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 09:50 AM

Vatican's Museums to Reopen for Visitors on February 1 After Coronavirus-Linked Lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Vatican City will reopen its museums, closed over the COVID-19 pandemic, for visitors starting from February 1, the museums said 

"It's official: the #VaticanMuseums reopen their doors to the public. After 88 days of closure, starting from Monday, February 1, 2021 it will finally be possible to return to visit the Vatican Collections every day, from Monday to Saturday, 8:30 am to 6:30 pm [07:30-17:30 GMT], with last admission at 4:30 pm," the museums wrote on the Instagram page.

 

The museums added that tourists would require reservations for visiting them.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 102 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.2 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Italy has confirmed more than 2.52 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 87,000 fatalities, JHU says.

Related Topics

World Visit Vatican City February March From Million Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

30 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia postpones date for lifting travel res ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

10 hours ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

11 hours ago

Canada Suspends Flights to Mexico, Caribbean Count ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.