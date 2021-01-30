MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Vatican City will reopen its museums, closed over the COVID-19 pandemic, for visitors starting from February 1, the museums said

"It's official: the #VaticanMuseums reopen their doors to the public. After 88 days of closure, starting from Monday, February 1, 2021 it will finally be possible to return to visit the Vatican Collections every day, from Monday to Saturday, 8:30 am to 6:30 pm [07:30-17:30 GMT], with last admission at 4:30 pm," the museums wrote on the Instagram page.

The museums added that tourists would require reservations for visiting them.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 102 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.2 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Italy has confirmed more than 2.52 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 87,000 fatalities, JHU says.