Vatican's Security Chief Resigns After Leaked Document Amid Finance Scandal

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:01 PM

Domenico Giani, the Vatican's longtime chief of security and Pope Francis' main bodyguard, resigned on Monday after a document related to an investigation into alleged financial wrongdoing in the Vatican leaked to the press, the Holy Sea said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Domenico Giani, the Vatican's longtime chief of security and Pope Francis' main bodyguard, resigned on Monday after a document related to an investigation into alleged financial wrongdoing in the Vatican leaked to the press, the Holy Sea said in a statement.

On October 2, Italy's L'Espresso media outlet published a leaked Vatican police document, signed by Giani, that identified to other security staff five employees who had been suspended from service as a "precautionary measure" during an ongoing investigation into the Vatican's alleged financial wrongdoings. Despite not being formally suspended, the flyer said that the individuals should not be allowed to enter the Vatican's territory. Pope Francis has since ordered an investigation into the leak.

"On 2nd October some media outlets published a confidential order, signed by the Commander of the Vatican Gendarmerie, Domenico Giani, concerning the consequences of certain administrative limitations imposed upon Holy See staff members.

This publication was prejudicial to the dignity of the people involved and to the image of the Gendarmerie. ... Although the Commander bears no personal responsibility in the unfolding of the events, Domenico Giani has tendered his resignation to the Holy Father," the statement said.

As a farewell, Pope Francis expressed his appreciation to Giani and thanked him for his "extreme competence."

Giani had been in the Holy See's service since 2006.

The flyer was leaked following a raid conducted by Giani's men on two key Vatican offices: the Financial Information Authority and the Secretariat of State. According to media, the raid was connected to an ongoing investigation into the Holy See's possible financial irregularities surrounding a real estate deal.

More Stories From World

