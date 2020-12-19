UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vector Chief Says Novel Coronavirus Undoubtedly Of Natural Origin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 03:17 PM

Vector Chief Says Novel Coronavirus Undoubtedly of Natural Origin

The Chief of Russia's Vector Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, Rinat Maksyutov, dismissed the idea that the virus causing COVID-19 may have been artificially concocted but is indeed of natural origin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The Chief of Russia's Vector Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, Rinat Maksyutov, dismissed the idea that the virus causing COVID-19 may have been artificially concocted but is indeed of natural origin.

"I believe that the novel coronavirus is not a technical invention by man.

Analysis of all genomes shows that it is a product, the result of classical viral evolution in nature," Maksyutov said in a televised appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya 1.

He went on to say that there are many coronaviruses similar to the SARS-Cov 2 that circulate in nature but do not infect humans, which further cements the conclusion that the virus evolved naturally.

Conspiracy theories about the origin of the coronavirus behind the pandemic have been abound ever since the first outbreak in Wuhan, China, late last year. These theories are largely dismissed by the scientific community.

Related Topics

Russia China Wuhan Man May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram wonders over India being bowled out ag ..

32 minutes ago

Russian Public Health Chief Expects COVID-19 Pande ..

12 minutes ago

Aijaz Aslam launches official store on DarazMall a ..

46 minutes ago

DC visits Fruit,vegetable market

12 minutes ago

Five booked over power theft in sargodha

12 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held, narcotics seized

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.