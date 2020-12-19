Vector Chief Says Novel Coronavirus Undoubtedly of Natural Origin

The Chief of Russia's Vector Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, Rinat Maksyutov, dismissed the idea that the virus causing COVID-19 may have been artificially concocted but is indeed of natural origin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The Chief of Russia's Vector Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, Rinat Maksyutov, dismissed the idea that the virus causing COVID-19 may have been artificially concocted but is indeed of natural origin.

"I believe that the novel coronavirus is not a technical invention by man.

Analysis of all genomes shows that it is a product, the result of classical viral evolution in nature," Maksyutov said in a televised appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya 1.

He went on to say that there are many coronaviruses similar to the SARS-Cov 2 that circulate in nature but do not infect humans, which further cements the conclusion that the virus evolved naturally.

Conspiracy theories about the origin of the coronavirus behind the pandemic have been abound ever since the first outbreak in Wuhan, China, late last year. These theories are largely dismissed by the scientific community.