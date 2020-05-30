Vector Research Center May Start Studying COVID-19 Vaccine on Kids in Early 2021 - Head

The study of the coronavirus vaccine on children may begin in early 2021 if clinical research goes according to plan, Rinat Maksyutov, the head of the Russian State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology Vector, said on Saturday

"We hope that our research can be applied to protect children as well.

But this is a matter of further clinical research. After getting positive results and registering the vaccine, as part of post-registration studies and independent clinical trials, we will expand the contingent by age, that is to include children and seniors over 60, and other indicators," Maksyutov said in a televised interview, adding that such research might start at the beginning of 2021.