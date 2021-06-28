UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vector Submits Application To Register EpiVacCorona-N Vaccine - Russian Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:45 PM

Vector Submits Application to Register EpiVacCorona-N Vaccine - Russian Health Ministry

The Vector research center has submitted an application to register another COVID-19 vaccine named EpiVacCorona-N in Russia, the Health Ministry's registry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Vector research center has submitted an application to register another COVID-19 vaccine named EpiVacCorona-N in Russia, the Health Ministry's registry said on Monday.

"date of registration of the incoming number: 28.06.2021 ... Trade name: EpiVacCorona-N Vaccine based on peptide antigens for the prevention of COVID-19," the registry said.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

AUIEC to launch first-ever app for exhibitions in ..

47 seconds ago

Italy to Retain Significant Presence in Iraq as An ..

52 seconds ago

France bans glue trapping of birds after EU court ..

53 seconds ago

President for enhanced honey production by utilizi ..

54 seconds ago

Govt to extend more facilities to legal fraternity ..

56 seconds ago

Vaccination of above 18 years people begins

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.