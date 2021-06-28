Vector Submits Application to Register EpiVacCorona-N Vaccine - Russian Health Ministry

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:45 PM
The Vector research center has submitted an application to register another COVID-19 vaccine named EpiVacCorona-N in Russia, the Health Ministry's registry said on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Vector research center has submitted an application to register another COVID-19 vaccine named EpiVacCorona-N in Russia, the Health Ministry's registry said on Monday.
"date of registration of the incoming number: 28.06.2021 ... Trade name: EpiVacCorona-N Vaccine based on peptide antigens for the prevention of COVID-19," the registry said.