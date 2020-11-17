Vega 17 Mission With Two Satellites Fails - Arianespace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The seventh mission of the Vega carrier rocket with two satellites that had successfully lifted off from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, has failed, according to the Arianespace launch provider.

"8 minutes after liftoff of Vega mission VV17, following the first ignition of the engine of the Avum upper stage, a deviation of trajectory was identified, entailing the loss of the mission, Arianespace said in a statement.

The company added that a data analysis is underway to determine the cause of the mission's failure.

In October, a space industry source told Sputnik that two US satellites carried by a Vega rocket failed to reach orbit following their September launch from the Kourou space center. According to the source, the satellites did not leave the launch containers that were installed on the fourth stage of the Vega rocket.