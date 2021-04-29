Vega Carrier Rocket Successfully Launched From Kourou Space Center in French Guiana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Vega carrier rocket with the Pleiades Neo 3 satellite has been successfully launched from the Kourou space center in French Guiana.

The launch was broadcast live on the website of the launch site operator, Arianespace.

The rocket is to orbit the Pleiades Neo 3 optical Earth observation satellite, manufactured by Airbus Defense and Space. It is the first in the Pleiades Neo very high resolution constellation. Five auxiliary satellites to be launched into orbit include the NorSat-3 satellite from the Norwegian Space Agency.

This Vega rocket launch is the eighteenth and the first this year.

In November 2020, the Vega launch ended in failure.