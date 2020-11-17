Vega Carrier Rocket With Two Satellites Successfully Launched From Kourou - Arianespace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) A Vega carrier rocket with two satellites has successfully lifted off from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, according to the live broadcast of the Arianespace launch provider.

"Arianespace's seventh launch of 2020 is now underway following tonight's #Vega liftoff from the Spaceport in French Guiana! Spain's #SEOSAT-Ingenio and #TARANIS of France are en route to Sun-synchronous orbit!" Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel said on Twitter.

The two satellites will be placed into sun-synchronous orbits at slightly different orbital inclinations and altitudes. They were stacked atop the Vega rocket last Thursday.

In October, a space industry source told Sputnik that two US satellites carried by a Vega rocket failed to reach orbit following their September launch from the Kourou space center. According to the source, the satellites did not leave the launch containers that were installed on the fourth stage of the Vega rocket.