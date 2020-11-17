UrduPoint.com
Vega Mission With Two Satellites Suffers Failure After Launch - Arianespace

Tue 17th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) A Vega carrier rocket with two satellites that had lifted off from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, has suffered failure, leading to the loss of both satellites, according to the Arianespace launch provider.

"8 minutes after liftoff of Vega mission VV17, following the first ignition of the engine of the Avum upper stage, a deviation of trajectory was identified, entailing the loss of the mission," Arianespace said in a statement.

The company added that a data analysis is underway to determine the cause of the mission's failure.

Earlier, Arianespace announced the successful liftoff of the Vega rocket with satellites for Spain and France.

"Arianespace's seventh launch of 2020 is now underway following tonight's #Vega liftoff from the Spaceport in French Guiana! Spain's #SEOSAT-Ingenio and #TARANIS of France are en route to Sun-synchronous orbit!" Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel said on Twitter.

The two satellites were supposed to be placed into sun-synchronous orbits at slightly different orbital inclinations and altitudes.

In October, a space industry source told Sputnik that two US satellites carried by a Vega rocket failed to reach orbit following their September launch from the Kourou space center. According to the source, the satellites did not leave the launch containers that were installed on the fourth stage of the Vega rocket.

