Vehicle Breaching Security Incident At Mar-a-Largo Unrelated To Terrorism - Sheriff

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The incident involving a vehicle breaching security check points at Mar-a-Lago is not related to terrorism, Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said during a press conference.

"This is not a terrorist thing, this is somebody that obviously was impaired somehow and is driving very recklessly and endangering not only the public but the law enforcements that are there," Bradshaw said on Friday.

Bradshaw pointed out that it appears the suspect driving the vehicle did not know where she was going, adding that the driver and the passenger in the vehicle are both women.

The driver of the vehicle will face charges of assault against a Federal officer and deadly assault against two sheriff deputies in addition to traffic-related charges, Bradshaw said.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer initially tried to confront the suspect after she was seen dancing on top of her vehicle, but she got inside her vehicle and fled, crashing through two security check points along the way, before returning to a local hotel where she was staying, Bradshaw said.

The suspect was eventually apprehended by another officer as she tried to make her way back into her room, Bradshaw added.

The FBI, Secret Service and Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said they are jointly investigating the incident.

