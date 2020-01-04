Vehicle Convoy of Iraqi Shia Militia Hit by Airstrike in Northern Baghdad - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) A vehicle convoy of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces was hit on Saturday by an airstrike in the northern part of Baghdad, media reported.

The airstrike took place in the Taji District, Al Sumaria broadcaster reported, citing its sources.

On Friday, several senior members of the Popular Mobilization Forces as well as commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Qasem Soleimani were killed by a US drone attack near the Baghdad International Airport.