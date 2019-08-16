UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vehicle Ramming In West Bank Injures 2 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 10:36 PM

Vehicle Ramming in West Bank Injures 2 - Reports

Two people were critically injured when hit by a car in the West Bank's cluster of Jewish settlements Gush Etzion, the Israeli Defense Forces said Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Two people were critically injured when hit by a car in the West Bank's cluster of Jewish settlements Gush Etzion, the Israeli Defense Forces said Friday.

"A Palestinian just rammed his car into Israeli civilians standing at a bus stop next to the community of Elazar, south of Jerusalem, injuring 2 Israeli civilians. The terrorist has been neutralized," IDF said on Twitter.

Israeli doctors said they provided medical assistance to the two pedestrians, who were seriously injured.

Palestinians have repeatedly used the tactics of vehicle-ramming attacks targeted at Israelis over the past years.

On Thursday, Israeli police shot two Arab teenagers in Jerusalem, killing one and injuring the other, who launched a stabbing attack on an officer. The policeman was moderately injured.

For decades, Palestine has been in conflict with the Israeli government that refuses to recognize it as an independent political and diplomatic state on the territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Palestine Twitter Gaza Car Bank Jerusalem Jew Government Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes ..

17 minutes ago

University of Karachi signs MoU with DICE to foste ..

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi extends deadline for submitt ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly speaker, deputy grieve over loss ..

17 minutes ago

Macron Wants to Meet Zelenskyy After Talks With Pu ..

17 minutes ago

Interior minister condemns Quetta blast

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.