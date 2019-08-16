Vehicle Ramming in West Bank Injures 2 - Reports

Two people were critically injured when hit by a car in the West Bank's cluster of Jewish settlements Gush Etzion, the Israeli Defense Forces said Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019)

"A Palestinian just rammed his car into Israeli civilians standing at a bus stop next to the community of Elazar, south of Jerusalem, injuring 2 Israeli civilians. The terrorist has been neutralized," IDF said on Twitter.

Israeli doctors said they provided medical assistance to the two pedestrians, who were seriously injured.

Palestinians have repeatedly used the tactics of vehicle-ramming attacks targeted at Israelis over the past years.

On Thursday, Israeli police shot two Arab teenagers in Jerusalem, killing one and injuring the other, who launched a stabbing attack on an officer. The policeman was moderately injured.

For decades, Palestine has been in conflict with the Israeli government that refuses to recognize it as an independent political and diplomatic state on the territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.