Vehicle Rams Into Crowd During Carnival in Nigeria, Killing 7 People - Reports

At least seven people died and almost 30 more were injured in the Nigerian city of Calabar after a vehicle rammed into a crowd queuing for a bike show, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) At least seven people died and almost 30 more were injured in the Nigerian city of Calabar after a vehicle rammed into a crowd queuing for a bike show, local media reported.

On Monday, the Calabar Carnival, considered to be among the most famous events across the whole of Africa, kicked off in Calabar in Nigeria's southeastern state of Cross River.

This year's festivities included a bikers' carnival and an exotic car parade, which were abruptly canceled after the driver of an Toyota Camry lost control and crashed into a crowd, killing seven people and injuring 29, including five children, the Nation newspaper reported.

According to the Nation, Cross River's governor, Ben Ayade, ordered the cancellation of the parade and expressed his condolences to families of victims.

"(The governor) is devastated by the incident and has directed security agencies to apprehend the motorist who is on the run," Special Adviser on Media and Chief Press Secretary Christian Ita was quoted by the Nation as saying in a statement.

Ayade also initiated an immediate investigation into the incident to find out how the car had been able to pass through security barricades.