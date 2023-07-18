Open Menu

Vehicle Traffic On Crimean Bridge Restored In Reverse Mode - Russian Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 05:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The movement of vehicles on the Crimean Bridge has been restored and operates in reverse mode, which means that the lane of the road is used for alternate traffic in the oncoming and passing direction, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two underwater drones, the road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.

"Vehicle traffic on the Crimean bridge has been restored in reverse mode along the rightmost lane of the Taman-Kerch direction," Khusnullin said on Telegram.

The authorities carried out a preliminary examination of the bridge spans, which "confirmed that their condition allows to start the vehicular traffic," Khusnullin noted.

This is not the first time the landmark bridge that connects Crimea to Russia's mainland was attacked. On October 8, 2022, the Crimean Bridge was damaged as a result of a truck explosion which Moscow believes was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. In May, the bridge was completely repaired and the railroad traffic was restored.

