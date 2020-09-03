UrduPoint.com
Vektor Vaccine Trial Volunteers Develop Coronavirus Antibodies - Health Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) All volunteers for the Stage 1 of clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine of Russian research center Vektor have developed antibodies, the press service of the Russian consumer health watchdog told Sputnik.

Earlier on the Thursday. the government agency said that all trial participants had been discharged from the hospital and feeling well.

When asked how many of the volunteers have developed antibodies, the watchdog said, "All nine of them."

