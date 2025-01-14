Vendee Globe winner Dalin banishes nightmare of 2021

Les Sablesd'Olonne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) French mariner Charlie Dalin made up for the bitter disappointment of four years ago to win the round-the-world Vendee Globe race on Tuesday, crossing the finishing line off the coast of Vendee in a record time.

Dalin, who was the first boat to arrive in 2021 only to finish second because Yannick Bestaven was awarded a time bonus for helping a stricken rival, was greeted by a chorus of ships' klaxons near the port of Sables-d'Olonne.

His time of 64 days, 19 hours, 22 minutes and 49 seconds beat by more than nine days the record set by Armel Le Cleac'h in 2017.

Dalin, 40, led for the majority of the race and his closest challenger, Yoann Richomme, was more than half a day behind.

His wife Perrine and seven-year-old son Oscar joined him on board his boat "Macif" after he crossed the line and an exhausted Dalin raised his arms to the sky in triumph.

"I have never experienced such emotions. With the light that is starting to break through, it's unbelievable," Dalin said.

"I have never experienced anything like this in my life.

"I have been dreaming about this Vendee Globe since the day after the 2021 Vendee Globe.

"For four years, my team and I have been working hard and giving everything we have to make this super boat.

"That is what we live for and we've achieved our aim."

Dalin's victory was all the sweeter after what transpired four years ago when Bestaven was adjudged the winner.

Bestaven, whose defence of his title ended at the end of December due to a series of problems with his boat, edged Dalin out by three hours once the bonus was taken into account.

Dalin has admitted that the despair over that episode gave him nightmares in the intervening years, but on Tuesday he could look forward to waking up in the years to come having realised his dream.

"I am super happy with his result, with the record to boot," he said.

"The Vendee Globe is unique. It was really intense, I had the impression I left only two days ago."

French President Emmanuel Macron wasted little time in praising Dalin.

"This proves the adage French people can achieve anything if they put their minds to it," Macron posted on X.

"Charlie Dalin joins the legends of the Vendee Globe. It is a testament to bravery and human greatness."

- 'Unbelievable duel' -

In this year's race, Dalin had a more powerful and versatile boat than four years ago and enjoyed relatively clement weather.

He seized control of the race at the end of November as he rounded the Cape of Good Hope.

He and Sebastien Simon were the only competitors to opt to head into the middle of the Indian Ocean despite a violent storm and avoid having to take a detour.

Simon's courage cost him a broken starboard foil which allowed Dalin to take a sizeable lead over his rivals.

However, Richomme got the bit between his teeth and erased a gap of 500 nautical miles in a matter of days round the south of Australia and took a nine-minute lead when they rounded Cape Horn.

Dalin's triumph became all but certain when Richomme suffered a torn foresail on his boat "Paprec Arkea" as they crossed the North Atlantic.

"I think he deserves it," said Richomme a few days ago.

"The outcome of the last Vendee Globe was unfair for him and he deserves this win."

Dalin paid tribute to Richomme saying his challenge propelled him to the record.

"It was an unbelievable duel with Yoann," said Dalin.

"It was his first Vendee Globe but the way he sailed you would have thought he had done it all his life.

"He pushed me the whole way, to kick back and to dig deeper and deeper."