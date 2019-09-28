Venezuela Agrees Another Location for UN Must Be Considered Amid US Restrictions - Arreaza

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Venezuela agrees that another location for the United Nations has to be considered due to the US restrictions, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told Sputnik.

"It's something we have to evaluate, because the US is a host country and it's putting a lot of restrictions for the sovereign countries that belong to this institution, this organization. We believe that we have to also think about another location," Arreaza said on Friday.