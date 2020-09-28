UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Aims To Overcome Effects Of US Sanctions With New Legislation - Maduro

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Venezuela Aims to Overcome Effects of US Sanctions With New Legislation - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Venezuela is working out a new law that will help overcome the effects of US sanctions imposed on the country, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced.

"We are working on a new anti-sanctions law ... It is a constitutional law against US criminal sanctions. We will submit it to the National Assembly on Tuesday," Maduro said on Sunday, as broadcast on his Twitter account.

According to the Venezuelan president a new poll will be carried out to find out what kind of damage various sectors of the country's economy have suffered because of US sanctions.

The new law will include measures that will alleviate negative economic, financial and social effects of US sanctions, Maduro said.

A lot of the western sanctions introduced against Venezuela have targeted the country's state-run oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and its subsidiaries, in an attempt to seize its foreign assets and prevent the firm from completing transactions.

On Monday, the US announced new sanctions against Maduro, imposed over his cooperation with Iran.

On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced fresh sanctions against five Venezuelan individuals. The Treasury Department said they were current or former members of the Venezuelan government who had colluded with Maduro in a scheme to manipulate the parliamentary elections and to undermine any credible opposition challenge to the government. Maduro condemned the sanctions calling them illegal.

In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust reelected President Maduro from power. The United States and most of Western countries have endorsed Guaido and slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela. Russia, China, Turkey and other nations have supported Maduro.

Related Topics

National Assembly Iran Russia Turkey China Twitter Company Oil United States Venezuela January Criminals Gas Sunday 2019 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

ADGM Courts appoint legal guards on NMC in UAE

9 hours ago

US$50m UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund to exte ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre hosts web ..

11 hours ago

Industry leaders to address recovery of aviation, ..

11 hours ago

Construction begins on hurricane-resistant clean e ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.