UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Approves Sinopharm Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:50 AM

Venezuela Approves Sinopharm Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Venezuelan authorities have approved the use of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus, Venezuela's Health Ministry informs.

"Thanks to cooperation between China and Venezuela, we are taking care of the health and well-being of our people," the ministry said in a Monday statement.

In February, Venezuela received the first 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which was registered in Venezuela in January.

Future deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Venezuela will be organized in accordance with the agreed schedule and available production capacity, Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

Under a December agreement, Russia is set to supply 10 million doses of Sputnik V ” the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 ” to Venezuela.

Related Topics

World Russia China Venezuela January February December Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Council

4 hours ago

UAE to chair AL&#039;s Permanent Committee for Leg ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Israeli Pre ..

6 hours ago

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

7 hours ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.