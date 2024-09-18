Venezuela arrests fourth American over alleged 'plot' against Maduro

(@FahadShabbir)

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Venezuela said Tuesday it had arrested a fourth US citizen over what it claims was a plot to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro in the aftermath of elections the opposition claims he stole.

The American, who joins three compatriots, two Spaniards and a Czech held by Venezuela, was arrested in Caracas after "taking photos of electrical installations, oil facilities, military units," Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said.

He told parliament the man was "part of the plot against Venezuela, the plot against our country" which he said included a plan to "assassinate President Nicolas Maduro" and others, including himself.

On Saturday, Cabello had announced the arrest of the other six foreigners, whom he said worked for intelligence agencies and the Venezuelan opposition.

Washington, Madrid and Prague, who have denied involvement in any plot against Maduro, on Monday demanded information from Venezuela about their citizens.

Maduro said Monday they had all "confessed."