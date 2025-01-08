Venezuela arrests two Americans, five other 'mercenaries'

(@FahadShabbir)

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday announced the arrest of seven foreigners -- including two Americans -- whom he accused of being "mercenaries" trying to prevent him from being sworn-in for another six years in power.

Maduro said the Americans, two Colombian "hitmen" and three "mercenaries" from the war in Ukraine were involved in plotting unspecified "terrorist acts" ahead of his planned inauguration Friday.

"I am sure that in the next few hours they will confess," Maduro said in a broadcast on state television, before declaring a mass deployment of police and military across the country.

The announcement of Americans being detained came just hours after President Joe Biden welcomed exiled Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia in the United States.

During the meeting, Biden backed a "peaceful transfer back to democratic rule" in Venezuela and warned against further repression inside the country.

The United States and several of Venezuela's democratic neighbours believe Gonzalez Urrutia won a July presidential election by a landslide and that official results were falsified.

The opposition has called for "millions" of Venezuelans to turn out in protest Thursday to prevent Maduro from retaining power and being officially sworn in.

They face an uphill battle. The 62-year-old Maduro and his political mentor Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, have between them ruled Venezuela for the last quarter century.

Both have swatted aside waves of international and domestic pressure, retaining power through populist appeal, disputed elections and the might of the military, police and paramilitary gangs.

- 'Hooded men' -

Faced with a new challenge, Maduro has again turned to the security forces to dull international and domestic pressure.

His forces have detained several foreigners, including an Argentine policeman, rounded up local opponents and targeted family members of opposition leaders in hiding.

Gonzalez Urrutia said Tuesday his son-in-law Rafael Tudares was kidnapped from a Caracas street, spirited away in a gold-colored van.

The father of his grandkids was "intercepted by hooded men, dressed in black" during the morning school run.

Tudares remains "missing at this time," the 75-year-old diplomat-turned-opposition-politician said in a social media post.

Opposition figurehead Maria Corina Machado said Tuesday her family had also been targeted.

In a message from hiding inside Venezuela, she accused "agents of the regime" of surrounding her mother's house, flying drones overhead and cutting power to the neighborhood.

"My mom is 84 years old, she's sick with chronic health problems" she posted on X, "Maduro and company, there is no limit to your evil. Cowards."

She has called for supporters to turn out in "millions" on Thursday and said she would be there herself.

Meanwhile masses of security services have been deployed to the streets of Caracas, with Russian assault rifles handed out to pro-regime militia members parading at the presidential palace.

A pro-Maduro rally is also planned for Thursday.

It is unclear whether the opposition can convince Venezuelans, wearied by decades of economic crisis and fearful of government vengeance, to demonstrate in large numbers once again.

More than 20 people were killed in mass protests and rioting after the election, and nearly 200 were wounded.

Another 2,400 people were arrested in a sweeping crackdown on dissent, of whom around 1,500 have since been freed, according to authorities.

Carol Pedroso, professor of international relations at the Federal University of Sao Paulo in Brazil, told AFP the opposition was "unlikely" to oust Maduro in the short term unless it "has a trick up its sleeve."

Most experts agree that the role of the armed forces will be key. So far there has been little sign they will split with Maduro.

When Gonzalez Urrutia recently called for the armed forces to recognize him as their commander-in-chief it was summarily rebuffed.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino insisted the "loyalty, obedience and subordination" of the armed forces was for Maduro.

- 'The last straw' -

Meanwhile millions of Venezuelans have voted with their feet.

Under Maduro, the economy of the oil-rich and once-wealthy has imploded.

More than seven million Venezuelans -- almost a quarter of the population -- have sought a better life abroad.

Faced with the prospect of six more years of economic chaos, international sanctions and domestic repression, more are packing their bags.

Susej Ramos, a 30-year-old nurse, told AFP Maduro's reelection claim was "the last straw" for her.

She and her brother plan to leave later this year, hoping to reach the United States.