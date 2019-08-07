Venezuela Asks UN Security Council to Probe Incidents Involving US Spy Planes - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The government of Venezuela has sent a letter to the UN Security Council asking it to investigate incidents involving US spy planes and naval assets in Venezuela's air and maritime space, country's envoy to the United Nations Samuel Moncada told reporters on Tuesday.

"In that letter we relate how the US government is provoking military incidents in Venezuela by sending spy planes into the flight information region without any warning," Moncada said.

Moncada pointed out that that the US Southern Command has sent planes into Venezuela's airspace 55 times.

The diplomat also accused the United States in "showing muscles against Venezuela by sending military assets" in the country's territorial waters.