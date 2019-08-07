UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Asks UN Security Council To Probe Incidents Involving US Spy Planes - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Venezuela Asks UN Security Council to Probe Incidents Involving US Spy Planes - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The government of Venezuela has sent a letter to the UN Security Council asking it to investigate incidents involving US spy planes and naval assets in Venezuela's air and maritime space, country's envoy to the United Nations Samuel Moncada told reporters on Tuesday.

"In that letter we relate how the US government is provoking military incidents in Venezuela by sending spy planes into the flight information region without any warning," Moncada said.

Moncada pointed out that that the US Southern Command has sent planes into Venezuela's airspace 55 times.

The diplomat also accused the United States in "showing muscles against Venezuela by sending military assets" in the country's territorial waters.

Related Topics

United Nations United States Venezuela Government

Recent Stories

Toni Morrison, author and Nobel laureate, dies age ..

57 minutes ago

TV umpires to call front-foot no-balls on trial ba ..

43 minutes ago

Malawi protesters, police clash in new wave of pos ..

43 minutes ago

Ukrainian Opposition Pledges Support for Any Party ..

44 minutes ago

Poroshenko Not Suspect in Criminal Cases Involving ..

44 minutes ago

War last option to deal current situation in Kashm ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.