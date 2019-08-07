UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Asks UN Security Council To Probe Incidents Involving US Spy Planes - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:21 PM

Venezuela Asks UN Security Council to Probe Incidents Involving US Spy Planes - Envoy

The government of Venezuela has sent a letter to the UN Security Council asking it to investigate incidents involving US spy planes and naval assets in Venezuela's air and maritime space, the country's envoy to the United Nations Samuel Moncada told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The government of Venezuela has sent a letter to the UN Security Council asking it to investigate incidents involving US spy planes and naval assets in Venezuela's air and maritime space, the country's envoy to the United Nations Samuel Moncada told reporters on Tuesday.

"In that letter, we relate how the US government is provoking military incidents in Venezuela by sending spy planes into the flight information region without any warning," Moncada said.

Moncada pointed out that the US Southern Command has so far sent airplanes into Venezuela's airspace 55 times.

The diplomat also accused the United States of "showing muscles against Venezuela by sending military assets" in the country's territorial waters and promoting economic terrorism against Venezuela.

Moncada said the United States is trying to manufacture a war, but warned that militarization of relations with Venezuela is dangerous.

The Venezuelan government is asking the UN Security Council to exercise its power to investigate any threats to the peace in region, Moncada said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order to freeze all assets held by the Venezuelan government in the United States, including those of the Venezuelan Central Bank and the state-run PDVSA oil company.

Related Topics

United Nations Company Oil Trump Bank United States Venezuela All Government

Recent Stories

Development projects to be completed timely in GB

4 minutes ago

Six injured in IOK during protests against repeal ..

4 minutes ago

Wajahat S. Khan is back with an in-depth investiga ..

19 minutes ago

Number of People Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Kabu ..

7 minutes ago

Man kills wife, her alleged paramour in Kohistan

7 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.