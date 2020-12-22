Venezuela Bans Entry to All Travelers Who Visited UK - Vice President

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Venezuelan authorities have banned entry to anyone who has recently been to the United Kingdom amid fears of the spreading of the recently discovered mutated COVID-19 variant, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Monday.

"There is a situation in Europe related to the new strain of coronavirus identified in the UK ... President Nicolas Maduro immediately banned people who visited the UK from entering our country," Rodriguez said.

Last week, the UK health authorities announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that was 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 strains.

The new coronavirus variant, which infects at a more rapid rate but does not appear to be more deadly or pose any concerns for vaccines, has also been detected in other countries, including the Netherlands, Denmark, South Africa and Australia.

More and more countries are suspending air traffic with the United Kingdom.