Venezuela Braces For Crunch Anti-Maduro Protests
Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Opponents of Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro will take to the streets Thursday, in a last-ditch bid to prevent him from being sworn in for a highly controversial third term as president.
After a July election that many believe was stolen, beleaguered opposition leaders have pledged to come out of hiding and exile to lead mass protests and prevent Friday's investiture from going ahead.
Duelling pro- and anti-government demonstrations will take place in Caracas, and how they unfold will help decide the future of Venezuela's nearly 30 million citizens.
Maduro leads a populist left-wing government -- once headed by the late Hugo Chavez -- that has ruled Venezuela a quarter century.
Despite a sustained economic crisis that has seen seven million citizens leave the country, the regime shows no intention of relinquishing power.
On the eve of Thursday's protests, the presidential palace was already flanked by scores of heavily armed security forces.
Ruling party loyalists have also taken to the streets in a blunt warning to their opponents.
