Venezuela Calls Maneuvers of Guyana, United States in Disputed Waters Threat to Peace

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Venezuelan government said the leadership of Guyana involved the US navy in the conflict in the disputed waters of Essequibo, previously included in the new Venezuelan territory of the Atlantic facade by the decree of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"We urge the highest authorities of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to show common sense and not go crazy because they understand what they are doing by bringing (to the region) US interests through Exxon Mobil in order to get tough and threatening military support against Venezuela," a Venezuelan vice president said as quoted by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

The authorities of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela have condemned the presence of a US Coast Guard vessel in waters that are the subject of a territorial dispute with Guyana, and an upcoming joint military exercise organized by the outgoing administration of Donald Trump and the Guyanese government of Irfaan Ali, announced by the US Southern Command.