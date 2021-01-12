UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Calls Maneuvers Of Guyana, United States In Disputed Waters Threat To Peace

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:00 AM

Venezuela Calls Maneuvers of Guyana, United States in Disputed Waters Threat to Peace

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Venezuelan government said the leadership of Guyana involved the US navy in the conflict in the disputed waters of Essequibo, previously included in the new Venezuelan territory of the Atlantic facade by the decree of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"We urge the highest authorities of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to show common sense and not go crazy because they understand what they are doing by bringing (to the region) US interests through Exxon Mobil in order to get tough and threatening military support against Venezuela," a Venezuelan vice president said as quoted by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

The authorities of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela have condemned the presence of a US Coast Guard vessel in waters that are the subject of a territorial dispute with Guyana, and an upcoming joint military exercise organized by the outgoing administration of Donald Trump and the Guyanese government of Irfaan Ali, announced by the US Southern Command.

Related Topics

Trump Guyana Venezuela Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

7 hours ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

7 hours ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

8 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

7 hours ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

7 hours ago

New lockdown looming in Portugal with record virus ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.