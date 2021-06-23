UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Can Put EU Sanctions In Issue - European Court Of Justice

Wed 23rd June 2021

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Court of Justice of the European Union has acknowledged on Tuesday that Venezuela has standing to put in issue the sanctions imposed against it by the European bloc in 2017.

Venezuela filed a claim to put the sanctions in issue in 2018 ” however, the General Court rejected the nation's claim.

"Venezuela has standing to bring proceedings against a regulation which introduces restrictive measures against it," Court of Justice of the European Union said in the statement.

Initially, EU restrictions against Venezuela were introduced in November 2017. They include a weapon supply embargo, a ban on trips and asset freezing for a number of Venezuela's officials, and others on an ever-growing list emanating from the EU. Brussels also does not recognize Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

