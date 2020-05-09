UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Charges Two Americans With 'terrorism, Conspiracy' Over Plot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Venezuela charges two Americans with 'terrorism, conspiracy' over plot

Venezuela has charged two former US soldiers with "terrorism" and "conspiracy" for taking part in a failed invasion bid to topple President Nicolas Maduro, the attorney general said on Friday

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Venezuela has charged two former US soldiers with "terrorism" and "conspiracy" for taking part in a failed invasion bid to topple President Nicolas Maduro, the attorney general said on Friday.

Luke Alexander Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, were among 17 people captured by the Venezuelan military after an attempted invasion by mercenaries in the early hours of Sunday morning was thwarted.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said they had been charged with "terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and (criminal) association," and could face 25-30 years in prison.

