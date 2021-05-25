UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela, China Agree To Bolster Strategic Cooperation Amid Pandemic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Venezuela, China Agree to Bolster Strategic Cooperation Amid Pandemic

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has received the Chinese ambassador, Li Baorong, with the two agreeing to boost cooperation during the pandemic.

"Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza met with the ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Li Baorong, for the purpose of strengthening multilateral cooperation and strategic alliances between the two countries," the Venezuelan ministry tweeted on Monday.

The meeting was held a day after President Nicolas Maduro announced the arrival of 1.3 million more vaccine doses from China, saying that it would help accelerate the national immunization campaign.

Last week, the Venezuelan government said that the country had received 420 tonnes of various supplies from China since the pandemic began in March 2020. In addition, both countries are actively using an air bridge established a year ago.

Related Topics

China March 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution explains punishment for public ..

13 minutes ago

Around 266,077 people get COVID-19 jabs in distric ..

5 minutes ago

Bangladesh inoculates medical students with China- ..

5 minutes ago

Swat offers vaccination to locals, tourists

5 minutes ago

Macron Wants to Invite Belarusian Opposition to G7 ..

5 minutes ago

TECNO Pakistan appoints Burque Corporation as its ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.