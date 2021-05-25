Venezuela, China Agree to Bolster Strategic Cooperation Amid Pandemic

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has received the Chinese ambassador, Li Baorong, with the two agreeing to boost cooperation during the pandemic.

"Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza met with the ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Li Baorong, for the purpose of strengthening multilateral cooperation and strategic alliances between the two countries," the Venezuelan ministry tweeted on Monday.

The meeting was held a day after President Nicolas Maduro announced the arrival of 1.3 million more vaccine doses from China, saying that it would help accelerate the national immunization campaign.

Last week, the Venezuelan government said that the country had received 420 tonnes of various supplies from China since the pandemic began in March 2020. In addition, both countries are actively using an air bridge established a year ago.