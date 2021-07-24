Venezuela Claims US Military Jet Illegally Entered Its Airspace On Late Thursday -Military
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 02:30 AM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) A US military plane has once again illegally entered the Venezuelan airspace, the Latin American country's Defense Ministry said.
"The armed forces say that a military transport plane C-17 of the US Air Force has illegally entered the Venezuelan airspace," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.
The incident took place on late Thursday, according to the ministry.
"This is a blatant provocation that took place as part of the Colombian military drills, in the departments of Antioquia and Cundinamarca where the US planes F-16 and RC-135 are deployed," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, this has been the 21st such incident this year.