Venezuela, Colombia Resume Flights After Two-Year Break

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 08:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Venezuela and Colombia on Monday resumed mutual flights, Transport Minister Ramon Velasquez said.

The first Caracas-Bogota flight in more than two years was carried out by Turpial airline.

"On an instruction by President Nicolas Maduro, commercial air travel with the Republic of Colombia was resumed today, we are pleased to establish a connection with this fraternal country," Velasquez wrote on Twitter.

Last week, the leaders of Venezuela and Colombia, Nicolas Maduro and Gustavo Petro, during the first personal meeting of the presidents in six years, signed a joint declaration with key areas of cooperation for the coming period.

Relations between Venezuela and Colombia were severed in 2019 due to the recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president by Bogota. New Colombian President Gustavo Petro took office on August 7 with the intention to restore ties with Venezuela. In addition to the humanitarian aspect - millions of people in both countries have relatives in neighboring countries - the restoration of trade ties is important for Venezuela and Colombia. Trade between them reached $8 billion.

